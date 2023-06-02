7 million Filipinos have chronic kidney disease - expert

MANILA — About 7 million Filipinos are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, a public health expert said Friday.

According to Dr. Vimar Luz of the Philippine Society Of Nephrology, diabetes and hypertension are the leading causes of kidney failure, accounting for 75 percent of the cases.

CKD is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged for 3 months. The kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from the blood, which are then excreted in the urine.

"Ito pa ang nakakatakot. Only as few as 10 percent ang nada-diagnose. Ibig sabihin, 'yung ating data na 7 million malamang underestimated po 'yun," Luz said during a DOH virtual town hall forum.

He added that one Filipino develops CKD every hour.

Among the risk factors of the disease are: family history of CKD, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, smoking and old age.

"Karamihan walang sintomas lalo na kapag nagsisimula pa lamang ang CKD o sakit sa bato," Luz said.

The signs and symptoms of CKD develop over time and are often nonspecific. They may include fatigue, loss of appetite, swelling of feet and ankles, nausea, vomiting, sleep problems and breathing difficulty.

"Ang CKD ay hindi lubusang gumagaling ngunit hindi lahat ng may CKD ay nauuwi sa dialysis," Luz said.

Kidney failure treated with dialysis is called end-stage renal disease.

The following are some ways to keep your kidneys healthy:

Control blood pressure

Control blood sugar

Eat a healthy diet

Exercise regularly

Drink adequate water

Stop smoking

Don't abuse pain relievers and supplements

Have a regular check-up

