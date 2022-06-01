UST grad tops May 2022 CPA board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday that 990 out of 4,442 examinees passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given this May.

Jhoone Cyrelle Dela Cruz Nacario of the University of Santo Tomas topped the exams with a rating of 88.83.

Darleen May Baria Alcantara of San Beda University and Yanna Jillianne Beriarmente Cruz of Polytechnic University of the Philippines tied for second place with a rating of 88.17 percent, while Charlene Mae Noche Perez, also from UST, came in third with 88 percent.

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

