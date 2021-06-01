Makati court junks 2nd cyber libel case vs Rappler's Ressa

MANILA - The Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) junked Tuesday the second cyber libel case filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after withdrawing his case against the journalist.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be filed anew, according to Makati RTC Branch 128 Presiding Judge Andres Bartolome Soriano.

Keng filed the second cyber libel case against Ressa after she tweeted screenshots of a 2002 Philippine Star article linking him to an alleged killing of a former Manila councilor.

Rappler published an article about the businessman in 2012 quoting portions of the 2002 Philippine Star report, which was taken down at Keng’s demand.

The journalist tweeted it to explain why she was arrested for the first cyber libel case which eventually led to her conviction.

In a statement, the veteran journalist welcomed the "good news."

"I look forward to seeing the rest of the cases against me and Rappler dropped in the future," she saod.

Ressa’s lawyer Ted Te also hailed Judge Soriano’s order.

“It was based on the complainant's voluntary withdrawal. That led the prosecutor to ask for dismissal: without the complainant, the prosecutor cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Te.

More details to follow.

