Philippines extends travel ban to keep out India COVID-19 variant

Security personnel stand at the arrival gate at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines is extending until the middle of June its travel restrictions in a bid to keep out a more infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in India, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The government earlier suspended the entry of travelers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until May 31.

President Rodrigo Duterte "has approved the extension of restrictions currently imposed on inbound travel" from these 7 countries "from June 1 until June 15, 2021," his spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

The Philippines has confirmed at least 12 cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated from India. Earlier in May, a Filipino seafarer succumbed to COVID-19 after testing positive for the variant.

The World Health Organization said on May 11 that the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India last year, was being classified as a variant of global concern.

The Indian government is facing increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Modi and state authorities being blamed for not adequately planning for the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties, next to Indonesia.

The Philippines previously recorded cases of variants first detected in Britain and South Africa, as well as a homegrown P.3 variant.

– With a report from Reuters