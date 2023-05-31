Nearly 15,000 fled homes amid threat of Betty onslaught: NDRRMC

MANILA -- Nearly 15,000 people fled their homes amid the threat of the onslaught of typhoon Betty in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

In its report, the NDRRMC said 14,908 persons left their homes to ensure their safety as Betty brought winds and rain to various parts of the country.

Of this number, 5,361 evacuated in Region 3, while another 5,282 left their homes in Region 6. There were also 1,652 who evacuated in MIMAROPA.

Meanwhile, in Region 2, where Betty brought strong winds, 2,510 evacuated. There were 42 evacuees from the Cordillera Administrative Region, while there were 56 evacuees from the Ilocos Region.

Eighteen international flights and 123 domestic flights were also canceled as Betty entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In seaports across the country, 53 trips were cancelled, but 19 of them have resumed.

The NDRRMC said P1,958,008 in assistance have been given to those affected by the typhoon.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said typhoon Betty has weakened further while moving slowly over the sea east of Batanes