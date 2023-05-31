Coast Guard holds international drills in waters off Cebu

Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas District personnel hold a simulation off Mactan, Cebu as part of the 2023 Asia Counterterrorism Intelligence Cooperation 2023 Expertise Exchange, with participants from 7 countries and onlookers from 3 other nations. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook



MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday held a simulation exercise in the waters off Mactan, Cebu, as part of a international exchange program on counterterrorism.

During the drills, the PCG's Central Visayas district personnel demonstrated their skills and resources in maritime law enforcement, maritime security, maritime safety, maritime search and rescue, and marine environmental protection.

The simulation exercise was part of the Asia Counterterrorism Intelligence Cooperation (ACTIC) 2023 Expertise Exchange, hosted by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) of the Republic of Korea, PCG said.

Representatives from various nations joined the exchange: Czech Republic, Japan, Sweden, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

The international representatives then paid a courtesy call to PCG's commander, Cmdr. Luisito Sibayan.

The drill came as the PCG was preparing another exercise with the United States and Japan, the Philippines' first trilateral maritime activity

PCG said it would conduct the exercises with its American and Japanese counterparts in the waters off Mariveles, Bataan from June 1 to 7.