MANILA - Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday admitted seeking exemption from the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) college program during his youth before ordering cameramen to stop the livestream of an event at Malacañang.

During the recognition of Filipino medalists in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games in the Palace, Duterte recalled talking to an ROTC officer during his college years.

"Sabi ko, 'Sir, paano ba tayo ... tang**a itong ROTC. 'Di ko matapos-tapos.' Sabi niya, 'Eh, kung may sakit ka, okay 'yan," the President narrated.

(I said, 'Sir, how can I ... f*** this ROTC. I can't finish it.' He said, 'If you have an illness, that's okay.')

Duterte then looked straight at the camera filming his speech and said: "Camera, putulin niyo muna. Kasi atin-atin lang ito."

(Camera, stop recording. This is only between us.)

Before the livestream was cut off, the President was still heard saying he went to San Lazaro Hospital, which is near his alma mater, San Beda College in Manila.

Duterte, who will step down from office this June, has pushed for the revival of the mandatory ROTC in schools nationwide.

His daughter, vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, also advocated for the program's return.

The ROTC military training in college was made optional in 2002 following the controversy following the death of Mark Chua, a University of Sto. Tomas student.