11,000 ex-Muslim rebels take policeman qualifying exams

MANILA -- More than 11,000 former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members on Sunday took qualifying exams that will allow them to join the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a statement, the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said the National Police Commission’s (NAPOLCOM) Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE) were administered in Cotabato City and in Lamitan City in Basilan.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Atty. Ricardo Bernabe III said the NSQEE is just one of the qualifications for joining the PNP.

“To clarify things, once they passed the NSQEE, sila ay magkakaroon ng eligibility, hindi pa sila appointed to the PNP. Ito lamang ay eligibility as part of requirements para makapasok sa PNP,” he said.

“Once na mayroon na silang eligibility, yung PNP po ay magset-up ng recruitment, so doon na sila mag-a-apply and then yung PNP na rin ang gagawa ng kanilang guidelines for the recruitment process,” he clarified.

A provision of the Bangsamoro Organic Law states that:

“To facilitate entry into the PNP of MILF and MNLF members from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the age, height and educational attainment requirements may be waived by the Napolcom, subject to existing rules and regulations: Provided, That such shall be availed of within a period of five (5) years from ratification of this Organic Law: Provided, further, That the requirement of educational attainment shall be complied within fifteen (15) years from their entry: Provided, finally, That their ranks and grades shall be subject to existing laws, rules and regulations governing the PNP.”

Around 5,060 passers of the exam will be temporarily appointed patrolman or patrolwomen under NAPOLCOM Resolution No. 2022-0081.

Before the exams were admistered, the PNP gave review classes for examinees from May 17 to 24.

RELATED STORY: