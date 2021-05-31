Trillanes found guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati mayor Junjun Binay

MANILA - A Makati court on Monday found ex-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his statements to the media against former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay, linking the latter to “Justice for Sale” issue in 2015.

The Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148 slapped the senator a fine of P100,000, and P500,000 in moral damages.

Makati judge Andres Soriano said Trillanes should have refrained from making grave allegations against Binay, without serious verification and investigation.

The former senator had alleged that two Court of Appeals (CA) justices were bribed to stop the suspension order against Binay by his father's, then-Vice President Jejomar Binay, camp.

Soriano said Trillanes filed a resolution to probe Binay only after making the statements to the media.

Soriano, who previously junked the government's bid to revive the coup d’etat case against Trillanes, imposed a P100,000 fine on the senator instead of jailtime, following a Supreme Court circular preferring imposition of fines in libel cases.

He rejected Binay’s claims for millions in moral damages.

Trillanes, meanwhile, said the conviction was a "price to pay for standing up against very powerful people."

"We intend to exhaust all legal remedies to overturn (the) ruling. Regardless, we will not let this legal setback discourage us in pursuing our advocacy to purge our (government) of corrupt and abusive public officials," he said.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

