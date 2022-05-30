Drilon bullish on Marcos Jr.'s incoming economic team

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon is confident that President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s incoming economic team can effectively manage the nation’s economy.

"I am pleased and would endorse the economic team that has so far been appointed. I know all of them personally and I have no problem and I have no question on their capability on the economic team," Drilon said.

Marcos Jr.'s camp on Monday also announced the appointment of Amenah Pangandaman as Department of Budget and Management secretary.

Drilon said he is still awaiting who Marcos Jr. will appoint at the Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

"Really the problems on the fiscal and monetary problems in the next six years would be very difficult. You have a budget deficit which is made worse by not being able to meet revenue collections because of the pandemic, worsened by the mismanagement of the pandemic kaya nagkaganito kaya buhol-buhol na tayo," Drilon said.

Drilon also mention problems about the government debt, which will rise to as high as P13 trillion by the end of the year, amid the continuous demand for the government to deliver social services.

"I find them credible and competent and that is what we need today, particularly in the economy," Drilon said.