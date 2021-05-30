ABS-CBN News premiering latest podcast series June 1

MANILA - ABS-CBN News through the ABS-CBN News Channel is set to premiere "ABS-CBN News Flash," its latest offering on the Spotify audio streaming application Tuesday, June 1.

To be delivered by ANC anchor Karmina Constantino, ABS-CBN News Flash will provide daily a quick roundup of the biggest news from the Philippines and around the globe.

Aiming to update the busy audience, ABS-CBN News Flash will run for 2-3 minutes, and will be available afternoons starting this Tuesday.

ABS-CBN News continues to strengthen its digital presence after the House of Representatives rejected the renewal of the media giant's broadcast franchise last year.

Recently it launched the podcast versions of "Market Edge" with Michelle Ong, "After the Fact" with Christian Esguerra, and the "COVID-19 Pandemic podcast."