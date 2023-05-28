President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex as Senate President Migz Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez look on in July 2022. File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives is set to approve on final reading this week 2 more bills that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. considers priority measures, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said Sunday.

The 2 proposed measures are the Philippine Salt Industry Development bill and Bureau of Immigration Modernization bill.

According to the Speaker's office, the Philippine Salt Industry Development bill seeks to revive the Philippines' dying salt industry, as the country largely imports its salt supply at present.

The Bureau of Immigration Modernization bill, meanwhile, seeks to update the country's 83-year-old immigration law, the Commonwealth-era Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

Aside from the refreshing the country's immigration law to cover battling cross-border crimes such as smuggling, illegal recruitment, and human trafficking, the bill also seeks to update the compensation of immigration personnel.

Once the bills are approved, the total number of Marcos priority measures greenlighted by the House would climb to 33, out of the 42 bills in the priority list.



The House earlier said it had approved 31 priority bills so far, but only 4 have been signed into law almost a year since the 19th Congress convened.

Romualdez's office also said 3 other priority measures are up for second-reading approval before Congress adjourns sine die: the Natural Gas Industry Enabling Law, the National Employment Action Plan, and the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Bill.

“We are doing our part in supporting the President’s socio-economic development agenda by passing these urgent proposed pieces of legislation that would sustain our economic growth and create more job and income opportunities for our people,” Romualdez said.

“We are inching toward accomplishing our goal of approving all of these priorities measures, thanks to the hard and tireless work of our colleagues,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: