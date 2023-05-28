Former President and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — House Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Sunday once again denied planning an alleged coup to oust Speaker Martin Romualdez, and blasted reports that it "had the blessings" of First Lady Liza Marcos.

In a statement, the former president lamented that Marcos was dragged into "this political fantasy of a House coup," following reports that Arroyo had been "duped" by a lawmaker into believing that the First Lady backed the idea.

"It is disrespectful to her and to her intelligence," Arroyo said, referring to the First Lady.

"Whoever is spreading these pathetic rumors are the ones duping the Filipino people, and they should now move on to the serious business of making positive contributions to national progress," she added.

The former president also noted that House coups could only be successful it they had the consent of the President.

"I made a humble contribution to the joining of forces that became the UniTeam, and the resulting supermajority in the House is a major force for delivering our President’s agenda. Thus, I would never take any action to destroy it," Arroyo said.

She also clarified that she did not have any conversation with any politician or lawmaker to "to plot, support, encourage or participate in any way in any alleged House coup."

Rumors of an alleged House coup supposedly orchestrated by Arroyo first surfaced last week after she was demoted to deputy speaker from senior deputy speaker.

Arroyo earlier said that while she had wanted to become House Speaker after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the 2022 polls, she soon realized that Marcos was more comfortable with his cousin Romualdez at the helm.

"To be clear, my political objectives are three: First, to represent the 2nd district of Pampanga. Second, to support the legislative agenda of Speaker Romualdez and President Marcos. Third, to use whatever experience I have as a former President to help out when I am called upon to do so," she had said.

Romualdez himself blasted alleged attempts to destabilize the House of Representatives, saying that the lower house was "in order."

"There is still much work to do, so occasional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud," he said.

