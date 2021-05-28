Manila police: Woman in viral altercation a 'drug courier'; 4 others arrested

MANILA — The woman arrested Thursday for hurting a traffic enforcer turned out to be a "drug courier," the city of Manila's public information office Friday, citing a report by the Manila Police District Special Mayor's Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT).

MPD-SMaRT chief Col. Rosalino Ibay said they discovered illegal drugs in the suspect's belongings. Police also checked the woman's cellphone and found out she was about to deliver drugs to her alleged clients.

Four other individuals were arrested in a follow-up operation in Ermita, Manila Friday. The police seized 5 grams of shabu worth P34,000 from the suspects.

Authorities earlier filed complaints of direct assault, disobedience to persons in authority, and driving without license against the woman in the viral video.

The woman was accosted on Thursday morning in Osmeña Highway for allegedly beating the red light.

Traffic enforcer Marcus Anzures chased her car and when cornered, the woman only provided a photocopy of her driver's license.

The woman turned violent when Anzures asked for the OR-CR of the vehicle she was driving.



