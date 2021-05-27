Lone bettor from Davao City wins over P181M in 6/45 lotto jackpot

A bettor from Davao City became an instant multi-millionaire after winning over P181 million from the 6/45 lotto draw.

The lone winner hit the winning combination 23-43-29-32-36-04 of the Megalotto 6/45 National Lottery of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) with a total jackpot prize of Php181,680,185.60.

The bettor chose four different number combinations at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday at a lotto outlet in Mintal, Davao City. One of the combinations hit the jackpot.

The winner has yet to claim the prize.

- Report from Francis Magbanua