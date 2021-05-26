House approves transportation safety bill on 2nd reading

MANILA - The House of Representatives approved on 2nd reading House Bill 9030 or the "Philippine Transportation Safety Board Act" on Wednesday night.

The approval came in an ayes and nays vote, paving the way for final approval next week.

According to the congressional fact sheet, the bill seeks to ensure the maintenance of a safe, viable, efficient and dependable transportation system in the country.

It creates the Philippine Transportation Safety Board, a nonregulatory and independent government agency under the Office of the President.

The bill also defines the jurisdiction of the PTSB over all major transportation accidents resulting in serious physical injury, loss of life or property, or substantial damage to or destruction of property or surroundings.

It also empowers the PTSB to conduct hearings, investigations and special studies concerning major or fatal transportation accidents and prepare written reports that shall also be made available to the public.

RELATED VIDEO