Super typhoon Mawar expected to further intensify

PAGASA image

MANILA—Super typhoon Mawar is expected further intensify and reach its peak strength in 24 to 36 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Thursday evening.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Mawar is expected to accelerate as it continues to barrel towards the Philippine area of

responsibility.

The tropical cyclone will enter PAR by Friday evening or Saturday morning.

The weather agency said Mawar may begin to slow down by Saturday.

"The super typhoon may slightly weaken by Saturday but is expected to remain as a super typhoon until Sunday or early Monday due to highly favorable environment. Mawar will then weaken at a slightly faster rate by Monday or Tuesday as unfavorable conditions (e.g., increasing wind shear, cooler sea surface temperature resulting from its slowdown by that time, dry air intrusion) take place," it said.

PAGASA warned northern Luzon residents that the super typhoon might cause heavy rains and may trigger flooding or landslides in their areas beginning late Sunday or on Monday next week.

"In addition, strong to storm-force conditions may be experienced over Extreme Northern Luzon, while strong to gale-force conditions are possible over the northern and eastern portions of Northern Luzon mainland. This will result in the hoisting of Wind Signals by tomorrow or on Saturday an anticipation of these severe winds," it said.

Mawar is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rainy weather by early next week over broad swaths of the country.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

RELATED VIDEO