Workers at the Valenzuela Medical Center in Valenzuela City receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on May 19, 2022. Health workers and senior citizens were recently allowed by the Department of Health to get a second booster amid the detection of new variants of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' health department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the fourth straight day that the number of additional daily infections counted fewer than 200.

Sixty-six of the newly confirmed cases are in Metro Manila.

According to the Department of Health, there are 2,257 active infections out of the 3,689,457 total cases that have been recorded in the country since January 30, 2020.

There are no new fatalities due to the coronavirus. The death toll stood at 60,455.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, number 3,626,745.

As of Wednesday, more than 70.6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom, nearly 14 million have received their booster shots, the DOH said.

The government has so far approved second COVID-19 boosters to be administered to the immunocompromised, elderly, and health workers.

