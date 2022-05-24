EXCLUSIVE | Kuwait nangangailangan ng higit 100 Pinoy nurses at health workers

KUWAIT - Nangangailagan ngayon ng mahigit isandaang nurses at iba pang health workers ang isang bagong malaking ospital sa Kuwait.

“We are very happy to announce that we are from International Hospital in Kuwait and we will (be) going to the Philippines to hire more than 100 nurses and medical staff and we want Filipino to join with us and because Filipinos are hardworker and will be happy to join to us,” sabi ni Mahmoud Okba, HR Executive, International Hospital Kuwait

Good news ito sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho sa Pilipinas.

“Nandito tayo ngayon sa International Hospital they are in need of many nurses medical Workers at ang isang preferred nilang medical workers ay galing sa atin mga nurses natin so in fact I think a month ago inapproved natin ang job order nila to hire more than 100 medical workers so magandang opportunity ito sa ating mga kababayan,” sabi ni Nasser Mustafa,Labor Attache, Philippine Overseas Labor Office Kuwait.

Bukod sa isandaang nurses, nangangailangan din ang ospital ng technicians sa anesthesia, physiotherapy, radiology, laboratory, catheterization at maintenance technicians. Bukod sa basic salary, may food allowance at libreng tirahan.

May free transportation din at libreng ticket pauwi ng Pilipinas matapos ang dalawang taong kontrata.

International Hospital in Kuwait Manpower Requirements

Foreign Exchange Rate: KWD1 = PHP 170 100

Nurses (Male & Female) P76,500 – P110,500

5 Technicians (Anesthesia) P76,500 – P110,500

10 Technicians (Physiotherapy) P76,500 – P110,500

5 Technicians (Radiology) P76,500 – P110,500

5 Technicians (Laboratory) P76,500 – P110,500

2 Technicians (Catheterization) P76,500 – P110,500

6 Technicians (Maintenance) P38,250

“For those kabayan who are looking for jobs here in Kuwait, International Hospital is looking for quality nurses or mga kabayan nating magagaling na Filipina nurses dyan. Come and join us! The international hospital has a very good package so looking forward to see you all here,” sabi ni Sharon Tagadaya, Nurse International Hospital Kuwait.

Sa kabila ng Kuwaitization, in-demand pa rin ang mga Pinoy health workers sa Kuwait.

“I have been here in Kuwait for almost 17 years. And most of the girls here who work for me are from the Philippines. Actually, they are very very active, very polite and very devoted to their work. I like their assistance, their help, their being kind to the patient and being obedient to their doctor. I like working with them very much,” sabi ni Dr. Mohammad Salah Atef, Oncology Consultant, International Hospital Kuwait

Pupunta sa Pilipinas ang mga kawani ng Kuwait Ministry of Health kasama ang international Hospital team para magbigay ng exam at interviews sa Crown Regency Hotel, Makati City sa May 28 at 29.

Sa mga gustong mag-apply, pwede nang magsumite ng resume sa Philippine Human Resource Worldwide Employment Co. Submit CVs to Philippine Human Resource Worldwide Employment Co. 1812 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila Tel. Nos. 0956-088-8594 / 8518-8448 Email: kuwait@phrwe.com / applicant.phrwe@gmail.com

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Gitnang Silangan, Europa at Africa, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.