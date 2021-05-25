Sinovac, Pfizer lead preferred list of COVID-19 vaccines: SWS

Healthworkers administer the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to residents at the Makati City Coliseum on May 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech led the list of preferred COVID-19 vaccines while majority of Filipinos overall prefer the US as their source of jabs, according to an independent Social Weather Stations survey released Monday.

Of 1,200 adult Filipinos, some 39 percent chose China's Sinovac Biotech. It was followed by Pfizer-BioNTech (32 percent), Oxford-AstraZeneca (22 percent) and Johnson & Johnson (10 percent).

Moderna got 7 percent, CureVac with 3 percent, Sinopharm (3 percent), Novavax (3 percent), Sanofi-GSK (3 percent), and Gamaleya (2 percent). Two percent chose all 10 brands, while 19 percent did not give an answer.

Sinovac Biotech was most popular in Mindanao and the Visayas at 44 percent each. The Chinese vaccine and Pfizer are equally preferred in Metro Manila at 37 percent each, followed by Balance Luzon at 36 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

The survey also found that Pfizer-BioNTech (43 percent) and Sinovac Biotech (41 percent) are equally chosen by respondents who answered that they prefer the US as their source of COVID vaccine.

Seventy-six percent who chose China as their preferred source also picked Sinovac Biotech as their preferred vaccine while Oxford-AstraZeneca was most popular among those who chose the United Kingdom, SWS said.

The Chinese vaccine topped the list among junior high school graduates (43 percent), elementary graduates (34 percent), and non-elementary graduates (36 percent).

Pfizer-BioNTech, meantime, was most popular among college graduates (46 percent), compared to junior high school graduates (36percent), elementary graduates (26 percent), and non-elementary graduates (21 percent).

US as most preferred source of vaccines

Some 63 percent chose the US as their preferred source of COVID-19 vaccines. It was followed by China (19 percent), Japan (13 percent), Australia (13 percent), United Kingdom (13 percent), Canada (12 percent), and Russia (12 percent).

Some 8 percent chose Germany, followed by South Korea (6 percent), and India (3 percent). Two percent chose all 10 countries, while 12 percent did not give an answer.

The study found that the US is the most preferred source of jabs all areas. It was most popular in Visayas (66 percent), followed by Balance Luzon (65 percent), Metro Manila (63 percent), and Mindanao (54 percent.)

Preference for US vaccines was highest among college graduates (67 percent), followed by junior high school graduates (66 percent), elementary graduates (58 percent), and non-elementary graduates (55 percent).

The survey was conducted April 28 to May 2, 2021 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults. It has sampling error margin of ±3% for national percentages.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The national government earlier urged local authorities not to announce available vaccine brands after crowds trooped to inoculation sites without pre-registering.

Experts had warned that withholding the announcement of brands may however increase vaccine hesitancy among the public.

The Philippines aims to inoculate up to 70 million of its population by yearend to achieve herd immunity, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said.

Government needs to conduct 500,000 daily inoculations in Metro Manila and 8 other economic hubs to achieve its target by November, he said.

The country has administered 4,097,425 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Saturday. Some 949,939 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 3,147,486 have received their first dose.