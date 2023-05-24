Peter Jomel Advincula alias “Bikoy” arrives at the Quezon City MTC Branch 138 to post bail in connection with the sedition case filed against him, Feb. 17, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Peter Joemel “Bikoy” Advincula, the hooded figure in the viral videos that linked former President Rodrigo Duterte and his family to the illegal drug trade, was found guilty of perjury for his claims against 3 lawyers.

While Advincula initially accused the Duterte family of involvement in the narcotics trade in 2019, he later tagged several opposition figures in an alleged plot to oust the then president through the “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos.

A Manila court sentenced Advincula to up to 1 year and 1 day in prison over false claims against 3 Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) lawyers.

FLAG lawyers Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada and Theodore Te had filed the criminal complaint against Advincula, accusing him of “willful and deliberate” lies in implicating them in the alleged plot to oust Duterte.

A Manila court has found Peter Joemel “Bikoy” Advincula guilty of perjury. Photo from Atty. Erin Tañada

Advincula in 2019 claimed he met with then Vice President Leni Robredo, Diokno, Tañada and other Otso Diretso senatorial candidates at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City to discuss how to prop up their chances of winning in the elections.

Most of the Otso Diretso candidates denied meeting Advincula while Robredo and former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay said they were nowhere near Ateneo on that day.

Advincula also claimed he met with Te and another lawyer on May 2, days after the videos were circulated online, to supposedly discuss the “finalization” of his “exposure,” referring to a press conference at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) office in Ortigas a few days later.

The former Supreme Court spokesperson said he met with Advincula on a different date to assess whether FLAG could handle his case. FLAG eventually declined and referred him to the IBP.

Advincula earlier said that all the details he said in his affidavit were true and supported by evidence.

More details to follow.