MMDA opens new 20-floor HQ in Pasig City

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte led the inauguration of the new head office building of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in Pasig City on Monday afternoon.

Duterte unveiled the building’s marker together with MMDA chairman Romando Artes, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, and Frederick Go, president and CEO of Robinsons Land Corp, which helped construct the building.

LOOK: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (@mmda) inaugurates its new head office in Pasig City Monday afternoon.



The agency’s operations will move this year from its current HQ in EDSA, Makati to this 20-story building along J. Vargas Ave. pic.twitter.com/Yxd6z0UGxA — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 23, 2022

The 20-story structure on the agency’s lot along J. Vargas Avenue in Barangay Ugong is primed to be a one-stop facility for members of the public transacting with the MMDA.

Among its features are a roof deck and helipad, a centralized data system, an upgraded Metrobase operations center, and corporate auditorium.

The MMDA’s administrative and operating units will begin moving to the facility later this year from the current offices in Makati City.

Duterte in his speech commended the MMDA’s work managing traffic, waste, and public safety in the capital region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added the new headquarters would hopefully push other government agencies to follow the MMDA’s lead.

"Whether in the public or private sector, I strongly urge you to invest in safer and responsive infrastructure. I urge all of us to invest in our people and country,” said Duterte.

The agency said in 2018 the headquarters on the 1.45-hectare property would cost P3 billion and adhere to sustainability and green efforts.

'MODERN, VERY FILIPINO' DESIGN

LOOK: Pres. Rodrigo Duterte unveils the marker of the new MMDA head office building together with MMDA chair Romando Artes, executive secretary Salvador Medialdea & Sen. Bong Go



📸:RTVM pic.twitter.com/eEfOeRPYPs — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 23, 2022

The building boasts a design inspired by the rattan weave pattern called “solihiya”.

The design dubbed “Solihiya Moderno” by architect Daryl Van Abaygar won over 18 other entries in a national competition in 2018.

Artes called the building’s design "modern but very Filipino".

"We started with an idea, and now we stand in the actual building of our lifetime dream – a state-of-the-art government facility, catering to the needs of our employees as well as the clients and partners of Metro Manila. We now have a safe, structurally sound, sustainable, and productive headquarters we can call home,” he said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by former MMDA chairpersons such as Joey Lina.

Metro Manila mayors in attendance were Pasig City’s Vico Sotto, Mandaluyong City’s Menchie Abalos, and Parañaque City’s Edwin Olivarez, who also chairs the Metro Manila Council.

