MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — At least 7 people died while 105 were rescued when a ferry caught fire near the coast of Real, Quezon early Monday, officials said.

The blaze ripped through the Mercraft 2 as it carried 124 passengers from Polillo Island to Real in Quezon province at around 6 a.m.

Among those who were killed were 5 women and 2 men, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a latest advisory. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilio, the ferry was approximately 500 yards from the port of Real when the fire broke out.

Photos of the incident showed passengers holding on to floating objects while the blaze engulfed the ferry, from which thick black smoke billowed. Another vessel also immediately came to rescue panicked passengers who leapt into water.

At least 6 passengers have been brought to hospital, Balilio earlier said.

"Ang ginagawa natin ngayon ay tuloy po 'yung rescue operations hanggang ma-account natin lahat ng pasahero," he told TeleRadyo.

(We continue rescue operations until we can account for all passengers.)

The ferry left the port of Polilio Island at 5 a.m. with 124 passengers listed on the manifest.

RESCUED PASSENGERS

At least 40 passengers were plucked to safety by a passing ferry when the fire broke out.

"Nakita ko ang isang malaking usok na nanggagaling sa kaniya," said Captain Brunette Azagra of MV Au Calucin, a passenger vessel that was 500 meters from the Mercraft when the fire broke out.

"Sumunod ay ang paglaki ng apoy at ang sumunod kong nakita ay ang pagtatalunan ng mga pasahero," he told TeleRadyo.

(I saw thick smoke coming from it, then the fire grew big and the next thing I saw were passengers jumping.)

Azagra said they have also found 2 people dead.

The cause of the blaze was still unclear.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse