Senate OKs bill increasing public school teachers’ allowance

MANILA — The Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to increase the yearly supplies allowance of teachers in all public schools.

The 22 senators present during Monday's session voted in favor of Senate Bill No. 1964, or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act.

"The current cash allowance also includes a P500 allocation for medical examination, if we deduct that from the purchase of teaching materials and equipment, it will only drop to P22 pesos per day. A box of chalk costs P68, a ream of bond paper costs P120, not including the internet load,” said Sen. Bong Revilla, sponsor of the bill.

Under the bill, the teaching allowance gradually increases from the current P5,000 to P7,500 for school year 2023 to 2024 and P10,000 per teacher in the succeeding school years.

The additional benefits will not be subject to tax, it added.

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, co-sponsor of the bill, lauded the passage of the measure.

"Today, it is my fervent hope that Filipino teachers will be even more inspired to scale to greater heights to conquer more extraordinary feats knowing that their Senate has got their backs,” Dela Rosa said.

Meanwhile, Revilla also appealed to the House of Representatives to consider the approval of the measure.

“I appeal to our colleagues in the lower house to make this measure their priority. This was already passed by the Senate during the 17th and 18th Congresses. It is not for me or for all of you. This is for our hard-working teachers, the shapers of our nation, who have dedicated their lives to nurture our children,” Revilla said.

