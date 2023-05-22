MANILA — A lawmaker has offered a P1 million reward for anyone who could identify the suspect behind the rape with homicide of a 28-year old female architect in Calinan, Davao City.

Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Duterte announced on Sunday night that he was offering the reward as he joined fellow Davaoeños who demand justice for the brutal act against Architect Vlanche Bragas.

"Si Ms. Vlanche Marie Bragas, usa ka ordinaryong Dabawenyo nga adlaw-adlaw nakigbisug alang sa kaugmaon niya ug sa iyang pamilya, ako uban sa pamilya ni Ms. Bragas, nasubo gayud sa nahitabo kaniya," Duterte said in a statement.

(Ms. Vlanche Marie Bragas is an ordinary Davaoeño who strives everyday for her future and for her family. I am really saddened by what happened.)

Bragas was reported missing at around 12 midnight on Wednesday, and was last seen on board a yellow trike bike at Crossing Fausta in Barangay Dacudado, Calinan District.

Hours after the search, the victim was found lifeless in an open canal of a banana plantation.

The Regional Forensic Unit XI found out after its autopsy that the victim died of asphyxia by manual strangulation. The medico legal evaluation also showed clear evidence of genital trauma.

Davao City Police Office has created and activated a special investigation task group to deepen the probe on the incident.

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Davao Chapter also condemned the crime and demanded swift justice.

"We stand united in condemning the heinous act that befell Ar. Vlanche Marie Bragas. The news of her rape and subsequent abandonment in a desolate grassland has utterly shocked and anguished us. This unspeakable act goes against the very fabric of humanity and the principles we hold dear as architects, professionals, and fellow human beings," the group said.

"We cannot fathom the pain and anguish you and your family are enduring. As a chapter, we also sympathize with the UAP Alpha chapter for losing a valuable member. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, as we hope you find solace and strength in the memories of Ar. Vlanche Marie Bragas."

From January to April this year, the police has recorded 31 rape cases in Davao City. Two of these cases were rape with homicide committed in Calinan district.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo