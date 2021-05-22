VP Leni Robredo to keynote University of Cambridge online forum May 24

MANILA -- Vice President Leni Robredo is slated to keynote an online leadership forum of the University of Cambridge on Monday, May 24.

Organized by the University of Cambridge's professional Master's course MPhil in Public Policy (MPP) Class of 2021 and the Cambridge University Filipino Society (CUFS), Robredo is expected to discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic amidst socio-economic and political difficulties.

Robredo is expected to address students, faculty, and alumni of the University of Cambridge in the "Leadership In the Age of Democratic Challenges Forum."

"Drawing from her extensive experience in public service... Robredo will share her valuable insights on how public servants and policymakers can exercise effective leadership amidst challenging political and social environments," said event organizers in their announcement.

Netizens around the globe can watch and listen to Robredo's address via live streaming at 4 p.m. PH time on the Cambridge University Filipino Society Facebook page [fb.com/cambridge.filsoc], the ABS-CBN News Facebook page [fb.com/abscbnNEWS] and YouTube channel [youtube.com/ABSCBNNews] and on the ANC Facebook page [fb.com/ANCalerts]