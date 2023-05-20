Marcos Jr. urges public to help save water, energy during El Niño

BAGUIO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday urged the public and local government units to save water and power resources as the Philippines braces for El Niño this year.

The Philippines’ power demand far exceeds the supply in the country, and the 35 percent decrease in rainfall has already affected several dams, irrigation systems and hydroelectric power plants, Marcos Jr. said on his YouTube vlog.

“Ang DILG inatasan natin na paratingin sa mga LGU ang kampanya natin sa pag-mitigate ng impact ng El Niño gaya ng pagtitipid ng tubig sa bahay, sa mga car wash, sa mga pagdidilig ng golf course at pagrerefill ng mga swimming pool,” the President said.

“Ito ay inaasahang makakatulong sa pagpapanatili ng ating supply,” he said.

“Lahat tayo ay may maitutulong, lahat tayo ay may magagawa,” he added.

The government has been supporting projects that help generate or store more power for the Philippines, Marcos Jr. said.

“Ang energy production ay pinapa-igting sa pagbubukas ng mas maraming renewable energy sources,” he said.

“Kailan lang ay inextend natin ang Malampaya service,” he said.

“Sinusuportahan din natin ang mga bagong teknolohiya tulad ng battery storage para maging sustainable at reliable pa ang ating renewable sources of energy,” he added.

Aside from monitoring and mitigating the effects of the El Niño in the agriculture, energy and health sectors, the government has also begun preparing for a possible La Niña after the dry spell, the President said.

“Sa kabila ng matinding tagtuyot ay naghahanda din tayo para naman sa La Niña o matinding tag-ulan na may dala-dala ring ibang problema,” he said.

“Ito ay nangangailangan ng partisipasyon ng bawat isang kababayan nating Pilipino,” he said.