PH, China to hold 6th bilateral talks on South China Sea

President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016.

MANILA - The Philippines and China will hold the sixth meeting of the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea on Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said.

The talks are slated amid renewed tensions in the disputed waters as Chinese ships have lingered in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, prompting Manila to file diplomatic protests against Beijing.

In a press briefing Thursday, Zhao said the two sides would exchange views on the current situation on the disputed waters and their maritime issues.

Manila and Beijing will also discuss ways to further expand exchanges and cooperation on maritime search and rescue, fisheries, ecological conservation and scientific research, he added.

"We hope this meeting will produce positive outcomes," Zhao said.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso will lead the country's delegation of representatives from sectors in diplomacy, national defense, natural resources, agriculture and ecological environment. Her counterpart will be Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

The two nations established the BCM on the South China Sea in 2017 to discuss confidence-building measures and promote maritime security and cooperation.

In the presser, Zhao bared that both countries had "in-depth communication and dialogue on maritime issues between them, properly handled maritime disputes, and advanced exchanges and cooperation in such areas as maritime search and rescue, maritime safety, oil and gas development and maritime fisheries" in the last 5 BCM meetings.

"The meetings played an active role in promoting the sound and steady development of bilateral ties and upholding peace and stability on the South China Sea," he added.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of Manila and invalidated Beijing's claim over almost all of the South China Sea.

China has since ignored the ruling and ramped up militarization and island-building activities in the waters.

Since assuming power in 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte has forged friendlier relations with China, setting aside the arbitral award in favor of economic aid and investments.

He recently called the ruling a mere piece of paper that belongs to the waste bin.

