Shallow M4.8 quake strikes Romblon, damaging school buildings

Posted at May 20 2023 01:31 PM

Photos courtesy of Romblon News Network
MANILA — A shallow magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Romblon province on Saturday morning, causing damage to school buildings and triggering a series of aftershocks.

The tectonic quake hit 14 kilometers southwest of Odiongan town, where an Intensity 5 tremor was reported, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology's (Phivolcs) second bulletin showed.

A quake this strong can cause hanging objects to swing violently, and strong shaking and rocking are felt throughout a building, according to Phivolcs.

Photos showed that a part of Romblon State University's ceiling had been damaged, causing some debris to fall. In Odiongan South Central School, authorities cordoned off a section of a building that suffered damage.

Cracks were also seen on a bridge in Barangay Hinag-oman, Ferrol following the quake.

Meanwhile, the Odiongan Commercial Center temporarily halted operations after the quake and aftershocks.

The state seismology office also recorded Instrumental Intensities in the following areas.

  •  Intensity II - Malay, Aklan; Pandan, Antique
  •  Intensity I - Ibajay and Malinao, Aklan

— with a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

