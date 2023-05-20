Photos courtesy of Romblon News Network



MANILA — A shallow magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Romblon province on Saturday morning, causing damage to school buildings and triggering a series of aftershocks.

The tectonic quake hit 14 kilometers southwest of Odiongan town, where an Intensity 5 tremor was reported, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology's (Phivolcs) second bulletin showed.

A quake this strong can cause hanging objects to swing violently, and strong shaking and rocking are felt throughout a building, according to Phivolcs.

Photos showed that a part of Romblon State University's ceiling had been damaged, causing some debris to fall. In Odiongan South Central School, authorities cordoned off a section of a building that suffered damage.

Cracks were also seen on a bridge in Barangay Hinag-oman, Ferrol following the quake.

Meanwhile, the Odiongan Commercial Center temporarily halted operations after the quake and aftershocks.

The state seismology office also recorded Instrumental Intensities in the following areas.

Intensity II - Malay, Aklan; Pandan, Antique

Intensity I - Ibajay and Malinao, Aklan

— with a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News