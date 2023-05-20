MANILA — A shallow magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Romblon province on Saturday morning, causing damage to school buildings and triggering a series of aftershocks.
The tectonic quake hit 14 kilometers southwest of Odiongan town, where an Intensity 5 tremor was reported, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology's (Phivolcs) second bulletin showed.
A quake this strong can cause hanging objects to swing violently, and strong shaking and rocking are felt throughout a building, according to Phivolcs.
Photos showed that a part of Romblon State University's ceiling had been damaged, causing some debris to fall. In Odiongan South Central School, authorities cordoned off a section of a building that suffered damage.
Cracks were also seen on a bridge in Barangay Hinag-oman, Ferrol following the quake.
Meanwhile, the Odiongan Commercial Center temporarily halted operations after the quake and aftershocks.
The state seismology office also recorded Instrumental Intensities in the following areas.
- Intensity II - Malay, Aklan; Pandan, Antique
- Intensity I - Ibajay and Malinao, Aklan
— with a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News