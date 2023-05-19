Students at Ilaya Barangka Integrated School in Mandaluyong prepare to attend activities on National Students’ Day, Nov. 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The new curriculum for Kinder to Grade 10 (K to 10) is targeted to be rolled out in school year 2024-2025, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Friday.

During an interview at the Language and Inclusivity Summit, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the agency was collating public feedback on the draft of the K to 10 curriculum that was posted on its official social media pages.

"Ang gusto nating makuha talaga lahat ng comments ng public ma-consider pa natin para ma-tweak pa natin further iyong K to 10 curriculum. Once these comments are collated, we are looking to roll out na po iyong ating K to 10 for implementation not this coming school year pero sa 2024-2025. Iyon po iyong ating target," he said.

(We really want to get all the comments from the public so we can further tweak the K to 10 curriculum. Once these comments are collated, we are looking to roll out the K to 10 for implementation not this coming school year but in 2024-2025. That's our target.)

Meanwhile, the Senior High School curriculum review is now at the consultation stage.

Poa said this would be followed by the review proper, revision, and the release of the draft curriculum "for transparency."

The DepEd is also finalizing the school calendar for the next SY 2023-2024.

The current school year began on Aug. 22, 2022 and would end on July 7, 2023.