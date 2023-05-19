Award-winning Pinay Nurse sa UK, napiling ‘Nightingale Lamp Carrier’

LONDON –Proud moment para sa isang Filipina-British nurse nang gampanan niya ang pagiging ‘Lamp Carrier’ sa 58th Florence Nightingale Commemoration Service na ginanap sa St. Paul’s Cathedral noong May 16.

Itinuturing na malaking karangalan para kay Louie Horne ang mabigyan ng pinakamahalagang papel sa espesyal na araw para sa nursing at midwifery communities sa buong mundo.

Courtesy of Florence Nightingale Foundation

‘‘It means the world to me to be representing the whole Filipino community in the UK and the world in this event. When we had our capping ceremony and graduation in the Philippines, we were given a ceramic lamp and a Florence Nightingale replica. I still got both of them until now," pahayag ni Horne na kauna-unahan ring Filipino nurse na naging Workforce Race Equality Standard (WRES) clinical research fellow ng National Health Service (NHS) England.

Naging emosyonal si Horne na nakatira sa Ipswich, England, nang matanggap ang balita mula sa Florence Nightingale Foundation (FNF), isang UK-based charity.

‘I have to read the email and the invite several times before it sank in! I got a little emotional as I love being a nurse and to be chosen at such honour is truly humbling,’ kwento niya.

Sentro ng taunang commemoration service ang pagdala ng lampara sa altar ng simbahan bilang paggunita at pagkilala sa buhay at mga nai-ambag ni Florence Nightingale, ang founder ng modern nursing.

Courtesy of Florence Nightingale Foundation

Kinilala bilang “The Lady with the Lamp” ang British nurse, social reformer at statistician na si Nightingale noong panahon ng Crimean War kung saan bitbit niya ang lampara tuwing gabi para tingnan ang mga inaalagaang sundalo na nasugatan sa giyera.

Malalim naman ang simbolismo ng lampara para kay Horne na nakatalaga rin bilang Deputy Associate Director of Nursing at Chairperson ng Ethnic Minority Group Staff Network sa East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Courtesy of Florence Nightingale Foundation

‘For me, the lamp is a symbol of compassion, vocation and credibility of all nurses. It felt special being highlighted, clapped and celebrated during the pandemic, but it is more special knowing that we can be the light for each patient,’ saad niya.

Sa kanyang Twitter account, ibinahagi ni Philippine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin Jr. ang pagbati kay Horne at binigyang pugay ang kontribusyon ng mga nurse sa Pilipinas.

‘The pillar that holds up the highest edifice of Philippine democracy; nurses are our best diplomats for using the universal language of educated caring; helping save others at risk of losing themselves in the fight; warriors of health and life. Accolades of you keep pouring in,’ tweet ni Locsin.

Sa katatapos lang na Presentation of Credentials ni Locsin kay King Charles III noong Martes, ipina-abot ng Hari ang pasasalamat sa Filipino workers, lalo na umano sa mga nurses, na malaki ang ginagampanang resposibilidad sa National Health Service o NHS.

Nasa higit 42 libong rehistradong Philippine-trained nurses ang nasa talaan ng Nursing and Midwifery Council o NMC ng UK, noong kasagsagan ng pandemya.

Kasama naman ni Horne sa seremonya bilang lamp escorts ang kapwa niya FNF scholars na sina Prof. Steve Hams, Chief Nursing Officer ng North Bristol NHS Trust, at Misbah Mahmood, deputy chief midwifery information officer ng Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

"Every service is so moving, so reflective and so different, the common thread is the sublime music. It is an honour to host this celebration of nurses and midwives, always a highlight in my year, always wonder what Florence would say," pahayag ni FNF Chief Executive Officer Prof. Greta Westwood na inilathala sa website ng FNF.

Bukod sa pagiging Lamp Carrier, tumanggap din ng ilang parangal si Horne kabilang ang Silver Chief Nursing Officer Award noong 2021 at finalist ng Nurse of the Year 2022 ng National Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Health and Care Awards.

Siya rin ang kasalukuyang chairperson ng Filipino Senior Nurses Alliance (FSNA) at opisyal ng Filipino Nurses Association UK (FNAUK).

"It would be good to really understand what resilience is, it’s not about doing a 60-hour week to show your dedication; it’s to listen to your body and mind and pause to reboot and come back as a whole again. It’s to respectfully ask what is rightfully yours and challenge a biased system. Resilience is not just about keeping calm and carrying on. It’s about knowing when to stop to look after one’s self so we can look after our patients fully," tugon niya sa kung ano ang pinamalaking hamon ngayon para sa Internationally Educated Nurses (IEN).

Sa kabila naman ng mga hamon sa propesyon, hinimok ni Horne ang mga kapwa Pinoy nurse na patuloy na magsumikap sa pag-abot ng mga mithiin.

"I would tell every Filipino nurse to aspire as high as they want, keep their dream alive and we can all do it. Be the best you can be, be honest with yourself and be confident that you can achieve your dreams, hopes and ambitions," sambit niya.

Nagtapos si Horne ng Bachelor of Science in Nursing sa Las Pinas College noong 1994.

Taong 2000 nang pumunta siya sa UK para ipagpatuloy ang kanyang trabaho at paglilingkod bilang healthcare professional.

