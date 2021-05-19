Travel time from Ortigas to Makati, Taguig down to 5 mins with new link road - DPWH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The travel time from Ortigas Center in Pasig City to Makati City and Taguig City will be shortened to only 5 minutes when the new link road opens next month, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said Wednesday.

The Bonifacio Global City (BGC) – Ortigas Center Link Road aims to decongest traffic on EDSA by 20 to 25 percent and on C-5 Road by 10 percent, said Villar. The DPWH looks to open its "main span" by June 12.

"Kung yung biyahe dati puwedeng umabot ng isang oras, baka mga 5 minutes na lang from Ortigas to Makati and Taguig," Villar told ANC's Headstart.

(If travel time before could reach an hour, maybe it will only take around 5 minutes to get from Ortigas to Makati and Taguig.)

The Estrella-Pantaleon bridge connecting Mandaluyong City and Makati City is also due to open "a few weeks after," he said. The renovated bridge would have "higher capacity" as it is upgraded to having 4 lanes from only 2 lanes before.

Villar said while the pandemic caused some difficulty in travel and foreign-funded projects became "challenging," the government was able to adjust and "found ways to continue."

"We had to make adjustments definitely and it was more challenging, but we’re still moving forward. Our timelines are still there. We’re still committed on delivering on the projects that we committed to," he said.

The administration had touted in its first few years an infrastructure push under its "Build, Build, Build" program. As the pandemic hit, it was seen as an important part of the country's recovery from the economic repercussions of the consequent lockdowns.