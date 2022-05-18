MANILA - Presumptive Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is regarded by Chinese President Xi Jinping as "a builder, supporter and promoter of" the two countries' friendship, Beijing's embassy in Manila said Wednesday.

The two had a phone conversation earlier in the day during which Xi congratulated Marcos as unofficial tallies of votes cast during the May 9 polls show the latter as the likely successor of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration forged friendlier relations with Beijing amid a lingering maritime dispute in the South China Sea.

"(Xi) stressed that Mr Marcos has participated in and witnessed the development of China-Philippines relations, calling Mr Marcos a builder, supporter and promoter of the China-Philippines friendship," the Chinese embassy said in a Facebook post.

The Chinese leader "urged both countries to carry forward the friendship of the two sides and stay true to their original aspiration," it added.

"President Xi said the two countries should also grasp the general trend, write a grand story on the China-Philippines friendship in the new era and follow through the blueprint for bilateral friendly cooperation, so as to usher in an even brighter future for the bilateral ties," the embassy said.

Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator, previously said that Duterte was employing "the right way" towards Beijing.

Ahead of the campaign season, he also said he would engage China over the South China Sea issue while taking care not to get into a shooting war with Beijing if he is elected President.

Asked about his foreign policy, Marcos had said he would continue to pursue an independent one like Duterte.

Aside from bilateral ties, Xi and Marcos also discussed on Wednesday developments in the region, the embassy's statement read.

Last week, the embassy called Marcos last week to congratulate him, expressing confidence that ties between the two countries would be "stronger" under the incoming administration.

The Philippines has repeatedly protested China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea, which is part of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway where billions-worth of trade pass by annually.

Beijing's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea had been adjudged in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to have no legal basis. It continues to disregard the ruling.

