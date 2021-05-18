DENR office checking Marikina Watershed over reported resort construction, illegal clearings

Photos from the Masungi Georeserve

MANILA— The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Rizal dispatched a team on Tuesday to check on reported encroachments in the protected Upper Marikina Watershed, including apparent construction and expansion of resort facilities, its acting officer told ABS-CBN News.

PENRO Rizal Officer-in-Charge Ernesto Diso said he is also awaiting the report of their team, composed of 2 to 3 members, on the supposed illegal fires and clearings and the alleged construction of resorts in the watershed.

Masungi Georeserve trustee Billie Dumaliang had revealed to ABS-CBN News over the weekend that some 10 hectares of land are affected by supposed unabated fires and clearings in recent weeks, which could do irreversible damage in the watershed meant to prevent flooding in some parts of Metro Manila, especially Marikina City.

"This day, nag-dispatch ako ng team, pupunta sa lugar. We are awaiting the result of their field inspection... Kasama 'yung resorts sa i-inspeksyunin nila... Nag-dispatch pa lang kami ng team... mga 2 to 3 persons," Diso said.

(This day, we dispatched a team, composed of 2 to 3 persons, to go to the area... The resorts will also be checked.)

Under Presidential Proclamation No. 296 issued in 2001, the Marikina Watershed Reservation was declared a protected area and was renamed the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.

It was granted protection under Republic Act No. 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992. This means the area is “protected against destructive human exploitation.”

But photos sent to ABS-CBN News showed what also seemed to be resorts that have been built in the watershed, with swimming pools and other structures that looked to be accommodation facilities.

Dumaliang said they have noticed the resort developments, which allegedly do not have permits, in recent years, but the establishments began expanding in the deeper parts of the forest during the height of the pandemic.

One resort was spotted in Sitio San Roque in Baras, Rizal.

Last year, Dumaliang said that they have also sounded the alarm on illegal logging and land-grabbing activities there.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones but he has yet to respond as of this posting.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, meanwhile, received the copy of Masungi's report upon his request early Tuesday, but he has yet to grant an interview.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Calabarzon has also yet to respond to a query on the matter.

