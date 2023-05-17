House panel junks Degamo widow's bid to have Teves expelled from chamber

MANILA -- The House Committee on Ethics and Privileges said Wednesday it turned down Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo's request for the chamber to expel suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, Jr., who is being linked to the death of her husband Governor Roel Degamo.

Committee officials told the media that the complaint did not satisfy their requirements, and that its chairperson had written to the mayor informing her of their decision.

"Pursuant to our rules, yung letter niya po kasi is hindi po under oath, that's why the committee treated it as not filed," said Ako Bicol Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon, vice chair person of the panel.

"The complaint (was) not able to qualify or pass on its requirement in form and in content. Unang una, it is not a sworn complaint," COOP NATCCO Party List Rep. Felimon Espares said.

The committee will meet again next week after the lapse of Teves' 60-day suspension.

Espares said expelling Teves from the House of Representatives remains an option nonetheless.

On Wednesday, Teves denied claims of his impending return to the Philippines, calling it "fake news."

The lawmaker was last known to be in Timor Leste where his application for asylum was denied.

