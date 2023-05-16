Laguna lake fishermen secure bamboo poles to higher ground in Bayanan, Muntinlupa as they prepare for severe tropical storm Jolina on September 08, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Authorities on Tuesday said it was important to protect the Laguna Lake amid the threat of pollutants and growth of blue-green algae, warning that too much of these could cause water interruption in Metro Manila.

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said measures are in place to prevent the possible water interruption amid these threats.

This includes, it said, the installation of ultrasonic algae control equipment, upgrade of its silt curtain, and upgrade of its water treatment facility.

This comes after the Laguna Lake Development Authority warned about the proliferation of blue-green algae, locally known as liya, which can complicate water filtration systems and cause fish kill in the water basin that supplies 80 percent of the milkfish and tilapia requirements of Metro Manila.

But Maynilad said what makes it hard at present was the prolonged high turbidity in the Laguna Lake, making it difficult for treatment plants to filter and process water before distribution.

It added that the lake's Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) reached 154 last month and this increased to 233 during the first week of May. This is higher from the ideal levels of between 40 and 70.

Because of this, the concessionaire said it already dredged a portion of Laguna Lake "near its facility’s intake structure to minimize vulnerability to spikes in turbidity," based on the statement.

More filters of its treatment plants have already been replaced ahead of its lifespan.

Maynilad sources at least 300 million liters per day from the Laguna Lake, supplying 10 percent of the firm's consumer base. The rest or 90 percent is from Angat Dam, the statement read.

For his part, Mayor Ruffy Biazon said maintaining the water quality standards of the Laguna Lake would avert water interruption in Metro Manila.

"With rapid urbanization putting undue stress on existing raw water sources, additional sources must be developed,” said Biazon.

Two of Maynilad's treatment plants for Laguna Lake are located in Brgy. Putatan in Muntinlupa.

OTHER PROBLEMS

On Friday last week, the Laguna Lake Development Authority warned of potential health risks and other problems the growth of blue green algae could bring during the onset of El Niño.

Jun Paul Mistica, a manager at the office, said prolonged hot periods could lead to the overgrowth of blue-green algae. So far, initial indicators of the agency showed it was not present in the lake, he said.

It can also impact water filtration systems, the official warned.

"Yung proseso ng paglilinis ng tubig ay nagmamahal, nagiging tedious. Kaya mayroon pa silang tinatawag na back-washing. So kung ano yung naabsorb nila na tubig, hindi madami ang nadi-distribute nila sa demand side ng tubig," Mistica said.

"Kaya minsan nagkakaroon ng kakulangan sa tubig dahil kailangan i-treat mabuti yung tubig bago ma-distribute sa mga bayan."

Aside from fish kill and problems on water, among the possible negative impacts of the blue-green algae overgrowth include making fish taste like mud and respiratory problems to people living nearby, he said.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News