Distressed OFWs at the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 4 waiting for check-in procedures in this photo taken in 2020. Maxxy Santiago, ABS-CBN Middle East News Bureau/File

MANILA — A lawmaker on Tuesday proposed several measures that would help ensure the welfare of Filipino workers in Kuwait.

According to Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo, shelters for abused workers should be non-negotiable during the talks between Philippine and Kuwaiti officials.

The chairman of the House panel on overseas workers affairs also proposed so-called proof of life measures to protect Filipinos in the Gulf nation.

"One of those perhaps is a requirement by the employer that they would bring the Filipino worker to the foreign recruitment office or at the POLO's office regularly. Perhaps, once every quarter or perhaps, every month," Salo told ANC's "Headstart".

"This is what we called the proof of life. That even there are no police officers going to the homes of the employers, we're pretty assured that our Filipino workers are really being treated well," he added.

The lawmaker lamented that some employers still hold the passport of the household workers in Kuwait.

Philippine officials will visit the Gulf State this week to clarify the suspension of the issuance of new entry visas for Filipinos.

Without giving details, Kuwait has said the move was due to the Philippines' violation on a labor agreement.

In February, the Department of Migrant Workers implemented a deployment ban for newly hired or first-time domestic workers in Kuwait following the brutal killing of Jullebee Ranara.

The 35-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a desert in the Gulf State on January 21.

An autopsy report showed Ranara was pregnant at the time of her death.