House OKs bill redefining illegal recruitment by syndicate

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that redefined the crime of illegal recruitment by a syndicate by reducing the required number of perpetrators.

House Bill No. 7718 seeks to amend Article 38 of the Labor Code and Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act by adding a new way to identify illegal recruitment by a syndicate, which is "if the offenders

are non-licensees or non-holders of authority and the act was carried

out by two (2) or more persons.”

The current Labor Code identifies illegal recruitment by a syndicate if it is carried out by three or more people who cooperate with one another in doing an unlawful or illegal transaction.

"The minimum number of persons provided in the law makes

it hard to prosecute illegal recruitment cases by a syndicate," House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said.

He also said the proposed law will make it easier to prosecute crimes and give justice to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

"We see this proposed law as an added protection for our hardworking OFWs and an effort to strengthen further our efforts in deterring illegal recruitment and giving justice to OFWs who fall prey to illegal recruitment," he said.

The House of Representatives approved the bill with 260 affirmative votes.

Among the principal authors of HB 7718 are Reps. Ralph Tulfo, Jocelyn Tulfo, Gus Tambunting and Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo.

Illegal recruitment is defined as "any act of canvassing, enlisting, contracting, transporting, utilizing, hiring, or procuring workers and includes referring, contract services, promising or advertising for employment abroad, whether for profit or not when undertaken by non-licensee or non-holder of authority," according to the Migrant Workers Act.

It is penalized by imprisonment of not less than 12 years and one day but not more than 20 years, and a fine from P1 million to P2 million.

If the act constitutes economic sabotage, the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of P2 million to P5 million will be imposed.

Illegal recruitment by a syndicate or in large scale is considered economic sabotage.

