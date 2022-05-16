Supporters laud Robredo 'simplicity' as VP and daughters arrive in New York

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo has arrived in New York City in the United States to attend the graduation of her youngest daughter Jillian.

Jillian is set to graduate from New York University on May 18 at the Yankee Stadium, where pop star Taylor Swift is expected to speak in the ceremony.

Filipinos in New York warmly welcomed Robredo and her daughters when they arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Sunday morning (US time).

Pinoys took the chance to take pictures with her while the Vice President was waiting for an Uber ride to their hotel.

Filipinos in New York also lauded Robredo for her "sincerity" and "simplicity," noting that she had flown to the US with Korean Air economy seats.

"Na-feel ko ang kanyang sincerity, at saka honesty sa katungkulan niya bilang Vice President at alam ko na kayang kaya niya ang pagiging Presidente," The Bronx resident Maria Jennifer Calvo said.

(I felt her sincerity and honesty in her tenure as Vice President and I know that she would have been capable of being President.)

"Bihirang makakita tayo ng taong ganyan. Talagang down-to-earth siya," said Edna Catalon Gonzales, another Bronx resident.

(We rarely see people like that. She is so down-to-earth.)

Robredo won in the overseas absentee voting (OVA) in 10 states under the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

Robredo got 7,750 votes, while presumptive president Bongbong Marcos got 5,796 votes.

There are about 15 million registered Filipino voters in the US northeast coast.

In another post on her Instagram story, Robredo was seen ironing Jillian's toga in preparation for the latter's commencement exercises on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Leni Robredo/Instagram

Robredo had said in a Facebook post that her trip to the US was the first time she and her daughters would go on a family vacation since her husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, died in 2012.

"We will be gone for a few days to just spend time with family and take a well deserved rest before all of us restart the lives we have put on hold," she said.

— With reports from Don Tagala and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

