Less than 20 Filipinos in Sudan keen on return to PH: DFA

MANILA -- Of the estimated 40 to 50 Filipinos remaining in conflict-torn Sudan, only less than 20 are interested to return to the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

“We are aware of 30, who working at a factory somewhere near Khartoum and they decided to stay. At mayroon pang konti na nandoon... So maximum na gusto pang umalis ng Khartoum hindi aabot ng bente. And we’ll do what we can for them,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs.

De Vega said they will visit the OFWs in Khartoum once the situation improves.

“When there is more normalcy, pupunta ang embassy, ang consular mission sa Khartoum para i-map, i-check ilan pa talaga ang natitira, at kung kailangan bigyan ng financial assistance at hikayatin pa rin umuwi,” he said.

“There are a few instances na yung amo nila ayaw raw sila pauwiin, so kino-kontak sila ng embassy, kino-kontak ‘yung amo para tingnan ano pa ang pwede magawa,” De Vega noted.

The Philippine government has so far repatriated 599 Filipinos from Sudan, the DFA said.

Around 46 more left Sudan for another foreign country, and 71 are waiting to leave Port Sudan.

“It’s been difficult, pero successful. I thank the Lord na walang namatay na Filipino. May kaunting na-injure, pero nakarating safe and sound,” he added.

The DFA issued an assurance that it will not abandon Filipinos in Sudan, documented or not, who are interested to be repatriated.



But de Vega also issued this appeal.

“We just hope hindi na sila babalik sa Sudan, kasi nakakadismaya naman na after we took all this effort, tapos next year, nandoon na naman sila. There are positive news about settlement muna of the conflict. But ang reading namin niyan, it will always explode, every so often. I’m almost sure na before the end of the year, magpuputukan na naman yan. Kasi wala pang democratic government. So please, ‘yung mga umuwi, bibigyan ng job opportunities, ‘di na kelangan bumalik sa Sudan,” he said.

The Department of Migrant Workers, for its part, assured repatriated Filipinos of assistance from the government, including financial assistance and employment facilitation.

DMW Undersecretary Hand Leo Cacdac said expenses for these have so far reached P44 million.

"Secretary Toots had assured the provision of financial assistance on the ground, USD 200 for those who were transported from Egypt or out of Port Sudan and pagdating sa Pilipinas, may P50,000 from the Department of Migrant Workers, at napipinto ring counterpart from the OWWA,” Cacdac said.