NTF-ELCAC to name more spokespersons

MANILA - The Philippines' anti-communism panel on Friday said it would announce the names of more people who will be serving the agency as spokespersons for the regions.

“In the next few days, the NTF-ELCAC will be announcing the designation of more spokespersons in the regions besides the national spokesperson, including me, there are 8 of us right now—there will be regional spokesperson for the regional task forces of ELCAC,” said Communications Undersecretary Joel Egco.

The NTF-ELCAC has 8 spokespersons, including Egco, with their respective areas of coverage.

NTF-ELCAC has retained Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. as one of its spokespersons and will be in charge of communicating the panel’s security sector operations.

The 6 other designated spokespersons of the panel are the following:



PCOO Usec. Lorraine Marie Badoy - Social Media Affairs, Sectoral Concerns DILG Usec. Jonathan Malaya - Local Government Affairs, Barangay Development Program, International Engagement Usec. Severo Catura (of the Presidential Human Rights Committee Secretariat) - International Affairs, Peace Process, Human Rights Concerns Asec. Celine Pialago of MMDA - NTF-ELCAC Public Affairs and Information, Youth Concerns Atty. Marlon Bosantog (of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples) - Legal Affairs, Indigenous Peoples Concerns Gayedelle Florendo - Assistant Spokesperson on NTF-ELCAC Public Affairs and on Indigenous Peoples Concerns

“Ang ating principle dito one message, a thousand messengers, a thousand voices with the same line of messaging. Isa lang naman ang messaging natin dito: to end local communist armed conflict,” Egco said in an interview on ANC’s Matters of Fact.

Egco said the designation of more spokesperson is the panel’s way of addressing gaps.

“This move is strengthening and reinvigorating the communications team of NTF-ELCAC. There were gaps, we admit that, and this is our way of filing those gaps,” he said.

Egco was also asked if those gaps include controversial statements made by Parlade who accused some celebrities and lawmakers of being communist sympathizers.

“Sometimes pag government communicator ka or spokesman for any agency for that matter you become passionate about what you’re doing and we understand that. Nagkakaroon most of the time ng misunderstanding in sending the message across. Right now, nandito ang ating media bureau to basically iron out whatever deficiencies we had in the past and were actually making sure that were bringing out the good news and continue to send the message to our people what NTF-ELCAC is and its flagship projects also,” he said.

Egco said the spokesperson for every region would not be paid.

“No, just like us gratis et amore,” he said.