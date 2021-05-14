Charges vs 7 arrested Lumads in Cebu school dismissed for lack of evidence

CEBU CITY— Charges against 7 individuals who were arrested following a raid at the University of San Carlos in Talamban, Cebu in February have been dismissed due to lack of evidence, a rights group said Friday.

All charges were dropped against the Lumad evacuees and a teacher, according to the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) office in Cebu.

In his resolution, Davao del Norte Provincial Prosecutor Norman Solis said the charges were dismissed because the complaint lacked evidence and probable cause.

Police had taken them into custody and charged them with child abuse and violation of the anti-trafficking in persons law.

“The dismissal of the complaints against the Bakwit School 7 validates our firm assertion that the persistent red-tagging efforts on Lumad schools by the state forces are baseless and unfounded,” said NUPL Cebu in a statement.

“We continue to assert that no amount of terror and intimidation will ever silence the people’s movement,” they added.

Police on Feb. 15 took into custody 19 minors from an indigenous people’s group based in Davao del Norte and arrested 7 others inside the university's retreat house as part of their "rescue operations."

Those held initially said they were just holding classes there when the raid happened. But authorities claimed there was recruitment for "future armed combatants" at the school.

Police also claimed there was no irregularity in the operation as some parents sought their help, saying their children have not returned home for 2 years.

The Save Our Schools Network had said the Lumads fled their homes because of militarization in Mindanao.

They took refuge at USC as state forces "had threatened to kill teachers and students," the group added.

Human rights groups had slammed what they called as "fake rescue operations" in the USC campus.

— Report from Annie Perez

