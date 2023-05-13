Experts warn Pinoys to be extra cautious amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Travelers wait in line for their trip at the Five Star bus terminal in Cubao Quezon City on April 5, 2023, Holy Wednesday. FIlipinos are expected to flock to the provinces on the eve of the long weekend to mark the first Holy Week since the easing of COVID-19 protocols in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- An infectious diseases expert on Saturday stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as sub variants are being blamed for the recent spike in cases.

Doctor Rontgene Solante said he is seeing unvaccinated infected patients in critical condition, adding that the elderly are especially vulnerable.

"So yung mga walang bakuna talaga ang natatamaan nito na pwedeng mag critical and elderly so pataas 65 to 70 years old and above ito yung medyo delikado pag maski sabihin nating mild, pero pag wala kang bakuna and you have this age group na medyo matanda na then the risk na pwede kang mag severe will be there," he said.

Some symptoms of arcturus to look out for are: severe sore throat, fever and sore eyes or conjunctivitis.

Those who were fully vaccinated and received a booster shot were able to recover quickly.

"Fully vaccinated and boostered na napaka short ng symptoms. Three days or less than 3 days nawawala na yung lagnat, nawawala na ang ubo-ubo but yung sore throat minsan will be there 5 days 7 days," Solante said.

Meanwhile, public health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon reminded the public to still observe coronavirus protocols to avoid getting infected. He said that cases of COVID-19 are increasing with the most number of cases after 7 months recorded on Friday. It totalled 2,114 new cases.

"Maaaring underestimated pa itong numerong ito pero huwag din po tayong mabahala kasi basta sabi ko nga mag-wear tayo ng face mask, tayo ay mag-alcohol, mag social distancing at ating indoor air quality ay ayusin natin maiiwasan naman natin ito," he said.

Leachon believes that arcturus was able to spread quickly, amid increased mobility due to the Holy Week and summer vacation.

"Kasi yung rapidity at saka ang bilis ng pagkalat at saka ang involvement ng maraming provinces lalo na yung contiguity, dumating ito sub variant to galing sa ibang lugar, siguro a month ago siyempre during the time of the holy week atsaka vacation dumating ito sa airport natin at alam naman natin na maaaring hindi naka mask ang mga bisita natin or turista, pumunta yan sa mga destination areas yung ating mga lugar na pwede pagbakasyunan," Leachon added.

