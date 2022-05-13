

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo made a trip to Gerona, Tarlac on Friday to visit the wake of Gloria Beltran, a supporter who turned emotional when she saw Robredo personally during a campaign in the province.

Gloria's daughter-in-law, Catherine said they were thankful for the visit.

"Masaya kami kasi alam naming masaya si Nanay na nakabisita si VP Leni," she told ABS-CBN News in a brief phone call.

(We are happy because we know Nanay is happy that VP was able to visit.)

Nanay Gloria became known to Robredo's supporters after a video where she is seen crying upon seeing the vice president went viral in March.

"Mabait talaga siya, matagal na," Nanay Gloria said at the time, sharing that she also voted for Robredo in 2016.

Nanay Gloria woke up early and forewent her morning errands to be able to go to the Gerona Public Market as early as 7 a.m. to get the best view of her presidential bet.

"Makita ko lang siya, okay na," Nanay Gloria added, as she waited, craning her neck for a better view between photographers and cameramen staged in front of the stage, in anticipation of Robredo's arrival.

Robredo arrived at around 10 a.m., to meet her supporters there briefly before she went to Moncada for a mini rally, followed by several other events in one of her packed campaign days.

The video featuring Nanay Gloria was retweeted by Robredo on the same day it went viral, thanking Nanay Gloria for her support.

The two met on stage at the Tarlac People's Rally later that day, where Nanay Gloria was able to hug the vice president, one of the emotional highlights in her campaign.

Robredo often let supporters join her on stage in her rallies, especially children and youth, some of whom seek hugs from a maternal figure.

Robredo, who packed her campaign days full to visit as many areas and as many supporters as possible, added the visit to Nanay Gloria's wake in Tarlac to her schedule on Friday, before a thanksgiving event in Ateneo de Manila, Quezon City; this after she traveled to Manila following a thanksgiving mass she attended in Naga City on Wednesday.

Vice President Leni Robredo made the trip to visit Nanay Gloria Beltran's wake. Her daughter-in-law Catherine said they are thankful and glad, knowing Nanay Gloria must be happy that VP Leni Robredo visited.



📸 Catherine Milla Beltran pic.twitter.com/gAK3kFvh70 — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 13, 2022

Robredo's visit to Gerona, Tarlac was private. During the visit, Robredo in a video posted by family members, can be seen sitting with and talking to Nanay Gloria's family.

Nanay Gloria passed away on May 11, two days after the polls, due to cardiac arrest, said Catherine. She was 74 years old.

Catherine expressed her gratitude to the supporters of Robredo who contributed in raising funds for Nanay Gloria's medical bills. She said they were able to settle hospital bills from pooled funds sent to them via GCash.

They are now in the process of settling funeral and cremation bills. They have yet to decide where Nanay Gloria's remains will be laid to rest.