Electoral board members, generate the number of votes from their precinct at the Sta. Lucia Elementary School in San Juan at the end of voting during the national and local elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday acceded to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate the malfunctioning of some vote counting machines (VCM) during Monday’s national and local elections.

"In view of the call of the President to investigate the defective VCMs during the election last Monday, Comm. [Marlon] Casquejo, the head of the steering committee, will convene the CAC (Comelec Advisory Council) and the PMO (Project Management Office) to get to the bottom of this issue," commissioner George Garcia told reporters.

VCM glitches on Monday forced some to stay in line for hours or surrender their ballots for batch-feeding into the machines while waiving their right to a voter's receipt.

While Duterte believes there was no cheating, he still urged the Comelec to look into the VCM fiasco to dispel doubts on the integrity of results.

The Comelec earlier reported that 915 VCMs had to be replaced on election day, but insisted the number was "not significant."

Over 106,000 VCMs were deployed in clustered precincts nationwide.

RELATED VIDEO