Comelec ends feed from transparency server with over 98 pct ERs transmitted

Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct their final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, with 5 days before the national elections. Around 65.7million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local positions for the May 9 election. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections has decommissioned its transparency media server on Friday, with over 98 percent of election results transmitted.

The last feed from the Commission on Elections has been processed and published by around 3:00 pm. The poll body also informed its media partners through a letter that the Transparency Media Server (TMS) housed at a room at the Quadricentennial Pavilion, University of Santo Tomas (UST) has been decommissioned.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 13, 2022, 2:47 PM and from 98.35% of election returns, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading the presidential race with 31,104,175 votes.

The final transmission published on election results pages from media companies does not include votes from 1,777 clustered precincts, which were unable to hold elections or transmit results.

hyperlink- election results pages: https://halalanresults.abs-cbn.com

On May 9, Comelec reported at least 533 vote counting machines were reported defective.

Commission on Elections commissioner George Garcia had said some 1,867 vote counting machines also had technical problems in the early hours of voting.