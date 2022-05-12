MANILA — Lawmaker Fernando Cabredo has clinched his second term as Albay's 3rd district representative after receiving 165,111 votes from his constituents, based on the partial and unofficial count Thursday afternoon.

As an unopposed candidate, Cabredo needs only one vote in order to be declared a winner. His former challenger Reno Lim withdrew his candidacy in November last year.

The Albay solon is one of the 38 unchallenged candidates for district representative. There are 845 candidates running unchallenged in the 2022 polls, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

During the 2019 mid-term elections, Cabredo got a total of 107,384 votes to beat his three rivals.

Millions of Filipinos on Monday flocked to polling centers in a crucial pandemic vote, as elected leaders face the daunting task of steering the nation out of the coronavirus crisis and economic mess.

There are over 67 million Filipinos who registered for this year's national and local elections, including those overseas.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

