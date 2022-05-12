Priest wins mayoral race in Davao De Oro

MABINI, Davao de Oro — Father Emerson Luego of the Diocese of Tagum was proclaimed the newly-elected Mayor of the town of Mabini, Wednesday.

Luego, who ran under PDP-Laban, won with 11,419 votes against his three other opponents.

His closest rival, incumbent Mayor Reynaldo Dayanghirang who is a member of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago regional party, got 10,210 votes.

As per the laws of church, priests who will be entering politics will be suspended from priesthood.

In 2009, Luego also ran as Mayor of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte but lost.

Two other priests also ran in the 2022 polls — Fr. Emmanuel Alparce of the Diocese of Sorsogon is a newly-elected councilor of Boracay and Fr. Granwell Pitapit, who ran as mayor of Camarines Sur but lost the race.