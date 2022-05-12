Mayor Ching Bernos wins uncontested Abra rep race

La, Paz, Abra Municipal Mayor and Abra Representative candidate Ching Bernos. Photo from Vhing Bernos Facebook page

MANILA – Mayor Menchie “Ching” Bernos of La Paz, Abra has been elected as her province’s congressional representative.

Bernos, who ran under the banner of the Nacionalista Party, got 122,223 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 4:17 PM and from 394 Election Returns.

As an unopposed candidate, she only needed one vote in order to win.

The local chief executive was among 38 candidates who were unchallenged for district representative. A total of 845 candidates ran without opponents in this year’s elections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

