Comelec chief won't inhibit in Lanao del Sur election issues

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan during the signing of an agreement with SM Supermalls at the SM Mall of Asia on April 18, 2022, to be a partner of Vote Pilipinas, Comelec's voter information campaign. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan on Thursday said will not inhibit from proceedings over the conduct of the elections in his home province of Lanao del Sur.

The Comelec on Tuesday approved the recommendation to declare a failure of elections in 14 barangays in Lanao del Sur due to alleged outbreak of violence.

Pangarungan is reportedly a relative to both candidates for mayor in Tubaran town, Lanao del Sur.

“The allegations of bias vs me from losing candidates are baseless. There is absolutely no proof of bias on my part," Pangarungan said in a statement.

Pangarungan was accused of installing an election officer to a higher post in the province to allegedly favor his relatives gunning for elective posts.

He denied the accusations.

“The PES (Provincial Election Supervisor) Atty. Joyce Moran is a career official who rose from the ranks. I have no personal relations with her that will taint her designation as PES of Lanao del Sur," Pangarungan added.

“There is no valid ground for me to inhibit over my province Lanao del sur. All my actions there are above board," Pangarungan also said.

Previously, Pangarungan announced that the Marawi City and the town of Maguing, both in Lanao del Sur, were placed under Comelec control in addition to Tubaran and Malabang towns.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.